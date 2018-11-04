Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ruled out Monday
Gordon (hip) has been ruled out of Monday's game with a right adductor strain, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gordon will miss his second consecutive game as he deals with a hip injury. His next opportunity to play will be Thursday against the Thunder and should be considered questionable for that game at this time.
More News
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times