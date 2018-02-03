Play

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ruled out Saturday

Gordon (back) will not in Saturday's matchup versus the Cavaliers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon logged just 10 minutes in Tuesday's victory over the Magic, but failed to log a single statistic. He subsequently sat out Thursday's win over the Spurs and will now miss his second consecutive game while nursing a sore back. In his absence, Gerald Green figures to continue seeing increased run off the bench.

