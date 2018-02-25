Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ruled out Sunday

Gordon (illness) will not play in Monday's game against the Nuggets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As expected, given his doubtful tag, Gordon will be sidelined for the second straight game due to an illness. Look for Joe Johnson to be the biggest benefactor of Gordon's absence once again, with Gerald Green potentially seeing added minutes off the bench as well. Gordon's next chance to play will be Monday in Utah.

