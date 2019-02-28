Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ruled out Thursday
Gordon (knee) won't play in Thursday's contest against the Heat, Brian Smith of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gordon is joining Kenneth Faried (hip) and Iman Shumpert (calf) on the sidelines Thursday. The injuries will open up minutes for Gerald Green and Austin Rivers against Miami. Gordon's first chance to return will be against the Celtics on Sunday.
More News
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...