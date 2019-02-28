Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ruled out Thursday

Gordon (knee) won't play in Thursday's contest against the Heat, Brian Smith of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon is joining Kenneth Faried (hip) and Iman Shumpert (calf) on the sidelines Thursday. The injuries will open up minutes for Gerald Green and Austin Rivers against Miami. Gordon's first chance to return will be against the Celtics on Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories