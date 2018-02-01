Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ruled out Thursday

Gordon (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Spurs, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Gordon drew the start in place of Chris Paul (groin) on Tuesday, but suffered a back injury of own just minutes into the contest. He's apparently still dealing with some discomfort and will get the night off Thursday in hopes of making a quick recovery. Gordon's next shot to play will be Saturday against the Cavaliers and in the meantime, look for Gerald Green and P.J. Tucker to see increased minutes off the bench.