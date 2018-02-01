Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ruled out Thursday
Gordon (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Spurs, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Gordon drew the start in place of Chris Paul (groin) on Tuesday, but suffered a back injury of own just minutes into the contest. He's apparently still dealing with some discomfort and will get the night off Thursday in hopes of making a quick recovery. Gordon's next shot to play will be Saturday against the Cavaliers and in the meantime, look for Gerald Green and P.J. Tucker to see increased minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Doubtful vs. Spurs•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable vs. San Antonio•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Leaves game with back stiffness Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Starting Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 27 points in loss•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Pours in game-high 30 in Thursday's win•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...