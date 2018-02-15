Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ruled out Wednesday
Gordon (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Kings, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.
Gordon is dealing with a bruised right knee and with the All-Star break coming following Wednesday's contest, they'll give their guard an extended break. With nearly a week and half off for additional recovery, Gordon should be back to full strength and ready to play in a matchup against the Timberwolves on Feb. 23. With Gordon sidelined, newly acquired Joe Johnson is expected to get some minutes, with Gerald Green also a candidate to see added time off the bench.
