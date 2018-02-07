Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ruled out Wednesday

Gordon (shoulder) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon's back, which already costed him two games at the start of February, tightened up once again during his pregame routine and will now force him to sit out Wednesday's contest. His next shot to play will come on Friday against the Nuggets, though tentatively consider him questionable. In Gordon's place, look for Gerald Green to take on increased minutes off the bench on the wing.