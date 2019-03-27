Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scoreless in 23 minutes
Gordon had zero points (0-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 108-94 loss to the Bucks.
Gordon finished with more turnovers (three) than anything else (except misses). It's likely that the ankle injury that had his status in question earlier played a part in this awful performance. Moreover, fantasy owners may want to confirm Gordon's availability prior to Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets.
