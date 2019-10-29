Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 10 off bench

Gordon had 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-7 3PT, 1-1 FT) in Monday's win over Oklahoma City.

Gordon has come off the bench in all three games thus far, but it hasn't impacted his playing time, as he's seen 36 and 37 minutes, respectively, in his last two contests. The veteran is yet to heat up from beyond the arc, where he's just 6-of-28 on the young season.