Gordon provided 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) across 25 minutes in Friday's 94-83 scrimmage loss to the Raptors in Orlando.

There's no question that Gordon has been a valuable contributor when Harden and/or Westbrook have sat for rest or injury, but his role on Friday at the wing is probably unsustainable. Danuel House and Ben McLemore provide much-needed height and a more imposing inside presence, something Gordon can't offer. Furthermore, Robert Covington is one of the best defensive players in the game today, and to place Gordon ahead of this trio is unlikely moving forward.