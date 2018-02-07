Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 13 points in return

Gordon totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during a 123-113 win over the Nets on Tuesday.

Gordon scored 13 points in his return from a two-game absence due to a back injury. He received slightly less than his normal workload, and as a result, had a fairly quiet game. The fact that Gordon played 28 minutes is a good sign, though, as he'll likely be up to his normal workload soon.