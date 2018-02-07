Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 13 points in return
Gordon totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during a 123-113 win over the Nets on Tuesday.
Gordon scored 13 points in his return from a two-game absence due to a back injury. He received slightly less than his normal workload, and as a result, had a fairly quiet game. The fact that Gordon played 28 minutes is a good sign, though, as he'll likely be up to his normal workload soon.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...