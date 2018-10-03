Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 13 points in Tuesday's win
Gordon recorded 13 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 win over the Grizzlies.
Despite coming off the bench, Gordon saw the second-most minutes on the team behind James Harden. Whether or not coach Mike D'Antoni elects to go small with a three-guard starting lineup of Chris Paul, Harden, and Gordon, the latter's light is as green as anyone's in Houston's uptempo offense.
