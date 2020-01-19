Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 13 points

Gordon had 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3PT), three rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 124-115 loss against the Lakers.

Gordon has been a steady source of offense for the Rockets since returning from injury but he has struggled with efficiency, as he is shooting just 39.5 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep over his last eight games. He is mostly coming off the bench in recent weeks, although he is logging enough minutes to remain fantasy relevant even if he's not starting anymore.