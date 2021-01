Gordon had 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-5 FT) and four assists in Saturday's win over the Pelicans.

In a game the Rockets led by 18 points at the half, Gordon saw only 23 minutes of action -- his fewest in any game since Jan. 12. After scoring at least 20 points in five straight games from Jan. 18 through Jan. 26, Gordon has totaled only 22 points over his last two appearances.