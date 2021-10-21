Gordon had 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 124-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

The 32-year-old was originally expected to start Wednesday's season opener, though it was Jae'Sean Tate who ended up receiving the nod at small forward. Gordon contributed plenty off the bench, as he finished second on the team in scoring despite taking only eight shots. The veteran guard should continue to see regular scoring chances but is unlikely to provide much fantasy value in other categories.