Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 15 points against Washington
Gordon had 15 points (5-13 FG, 5-13 3PT), one rebound and one assist in 30 minutes off the bench during Houston's 159-158 win at Washington this Wednesday.
Gordon made all of his damage from deep, although he's only shooting 26.8 percent from three-point range so far. He has played at least 30 minutes in every game despite coming off the bench, but he won't retain much value unless he improves his shooting drastically in the coming weeks. Houston will visit Brooklyn next Friday.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.