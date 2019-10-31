Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 15 points against Washington

Gordon had 15 points (5-13 FG, 5-13 3PT), one rebound and one assist in 30 minutes off the bench during Houston's 159-158 win at Washington this Wednesday.

Gordon made all of his damage from deep, although he's only shooting 26.8 percent from three-point range so far. He has played at least 30 minutes in every game despite coming off the bench, but he won't retain much value unless he improves his shooting drastically in the coming weeks. Houston will visit Brooklyn next Friday.