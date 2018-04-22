Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 15 points in Game Three loss

Gordon totaled 15 points (5-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 loss to Minnesota.

Gordon continues to struggle with his shot, going just 5-of-16 from the field on his way to 15 points. The Rockets still hold onto a 2-1 lead despite Gordon's issues and he will look to turn things around in Game Four on Monday, once again at the Target Center.