Gordon had 17 points (6-12 FG, 23-8 3PT, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in Thursday's win over the Kings.

After missing the first two games of the season due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, Gordon made his return to action and had a nice showing off the bench in 26 minutes. The veteran launched eight three-point attempts in his debut, showing few signs of rust after the extended layoff. Last season, Gordon averaged 8.4 three-point attempts per game, topping the 8.0 mark for the fourth consecutive season.