Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 17 in win

Gordon had 17 points (7-18 FG, 3-11 3PT) and six rebounds in Tuesday's win over the Thunder.

Gordon continues to start in place of Chris Paul (hamstring), and he once again played heavy minutes as one of the Rockets' secondary playmakers behind James Harden. So long as Paul remains out, expect Gordon's increased role, and rampant three-point shooting, to continue.

