Gordon had 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six assists across 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss at Philadelphia.

Gordon moved to the starting lineup due to Victor Oladipo (foot) being ruled out, and he responded with a strong scoring output. That has been the trend for Gordon of late, however, as he has scored 17 or more points in eight straight games.