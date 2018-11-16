Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 17 points in Thursday's win
Gordon totaled 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 107-86 win over the Warriors.
Gordon continues to come off the bench and fill it up offensively, albeit inefficiently, having averaged 15.0 points (on a combined 21-of-62 shooting), 2.5 threes, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game in the four contests since he returned from a strained right hip. Gordon remains a decent source of counting stats on most nights, but he has connected on at least 50 percent of his field-goal attempts just once through 11 games, and that was in the season opener against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...