Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 17 points in Thursday's win

Gordon totaled 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 107-86 win over the Warriors.

Gordon continues to come off the bench and fill it up offensively, albeit inefficiently, having averaged 15.0 points (on a combined 21-of-62 shooting), 2.5 threes, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game in the four contests since he returned from a strained right hip. Gordon remains a decent source of counting stats on most nights, but he has connected on at least 50 percent of his field-goal attempts just once through 11 games, and that was in the season opener against the Pelicans.