Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 18 in Monday's start
Gordon scored 18 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding a rebound, an assist and a steal in 27 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Knicks.
He got the start at shooting guard while Chris Paul nurses a shoulder issue, and Gordon provided his usual one-dimensional production. Rockets coach Mike d'Antoni plans on having at least one of Paul or James Harden on the court at all times, so even coming off the bench Gordon will have an elite passer alongside him when he does get his minutes, which should result in plenty of open looks and threes even if he isn't able to top 30 minutes a night once again.
