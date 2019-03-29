Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 18 in win

Gordon finished with 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and one rebound across 27 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Nuggets on Thursday.

He bounced back nicely from his zero-point dud on Tuesday, and Gordon nailed four triples en route to a solid 18-point scoring effort in Thursday's win. Prior to Tuesday, Gordon had averaged a ridiculous 4.5 made three-pointers per game in his last 11 contests. He's not good for much more than scoring, but he shoots at a high clip and takes a healthy amount of shots on a nightly basis.