Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 18 off bench Wednesday
Gordon scored 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 110-99 win over the Bucks.
After missing four games in mid-late February with a knee injury and an illness, Gordon has returned to the lineup with a vengeance, averaging 20.8 points, 4.8 three-pointers and 4.0 boards over the last four games. The 29-year-old should remain a strong fantasy asset as the Rockets' sixth man, and indeed their only consistent offensive threat on the second unit.
