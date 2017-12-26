Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 20 in Christmas Day loss
Gordon scored 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 112-107 loss to the Thunder.
With Chris Paul (leg) out once again, Gordon got another start and posted his fourth straight game with 20 or more points. The veteran guard clearly prefers being in the starting five, although getting more court time alongside James Harden likely has something to do with that -- Gordon's averaging 22.3 points per game in 34.3 minutes over 15 starts, but 16.7 points in 29.8 minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 28 points Friday•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will enter starting five Friday•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores season-high 33 points in Monday's win•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 27 points in Monday's win•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 22 points Sunday•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will play Saturday vs. Knicks•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...