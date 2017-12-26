Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 20 in Christmas Day loss

Gordon scored 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 112-107 loss to the Thunder.

With Chris Paul (leg) out once again, Gordon got another start and posted his fourth straight game with 20 or more points. The veteran guard clearly prefers being in the starting five, although getting more court time alongside James Harden likely has something to do with that -- Gordon's averaging 22.3 points per game in 34.3 minutes over 15 starts, but 16.7 points in 29.8 minutes off the bench.