Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 20 points Friday
Gordon collected 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3PT, 5-5 FT) to go with two rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block over 29 minutes in Friday's 119-104 win against Atlanta.
For the seventh time in nine games, Gordon surpassed the 20 point mark. In the absence of Chris Paul (knee), the Houston guard is averaging 26.3 points per game through eight games. Given that Paul may be sidelined for a few more weeks, Gordon will look to make the most of his extended stay in the starting lineup. The shooting guard looks to keep his run of strong play going against Utah on Sunday.
More News
