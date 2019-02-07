Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 20 points in return

Gordon produced 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and two rebounds in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 127-101 victory over Sacramento.

Gordon returned to the starting lineup Wednesday after missing one game due to a sore knee. He played just 22 minutes in the victory, however, the nature of the scoreline likely had something to do with that. The Rockets are off until Saturday when they will face the Thunder in what should be a fast-paced encounter. Barring any setbacks, Gordon should be fine to take his place in the starting lineup.