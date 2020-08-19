Gordon generated 21 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 Game 1 win over the Thunder.

Gordon drew the start at shooting guard with Russell Westbrook (quadriceps) sidelined and filled the role of second option offensively. Gordon's ability to defend multiple positions, stretch the floor offensively, and create for himself and his teammates off the bounce makes him one of the team's most versatile two-way players. Houston will almost certainly be counting on him to continue playing at a high level if the team hopes to make a deep playoff run.