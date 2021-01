Gordon finished with 21 points (7-18 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three boards, two steals and one block in 33 minutes of a 102-94 win against the Kings on Saturday.

Gordon was inserted into the starting lineup with James Harden (ankle) held out at the last minute. The veteran was inefficient from the floor, but the extended playing time allowed him to make up for it with his volume. When Harden returns, he'll likely find himself back on the bench.