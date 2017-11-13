Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 21 in Sunday's win

Gordon scored 21 points (6-16 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding four assists, two steals, a rebound and a block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 118-95 win over the Pacers.

He's now scored at least 20 points in five straight games and 11 of 13 this season, as the defensive attention James Harden routinely draws leaves plenty of open looks for Gordon. The 28-year-old will head to the bench once Chris Paul (knee) finally gets healthy, but until then expect him to continue being a valuable source of scoring and three-pointers.