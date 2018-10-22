Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 21 points in spot start

Gordon compiled 21 points (7-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 115-112 loss to the Clippers.

Gordon moved into the starting lineup with Chris Paul suspended, finishing with 21 points including five triples. Gordon has shown before that he can put up some nice fantasy production when inserted into the starting lineup and this was no different. Paul will miss the next game as well, meaning Gordon will likely remain in the starting lineup for that matchup. His production could be somewhat dampened by the fact that they play the Utah Jazz but he is still worth rolling out there in all formats to see what happens.