Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 22 points in 42 minutes
Gordon accounted for 22 points (8-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 42 minutes Thursday in Houston's win over Detroit.
With Chris Paul (knee) riding the pine for the night Gordon once again got the start, as is tradition. He was the Rockets leading scorer Thursday, stepping up in Paul's absence while simultaneously making up for James Harden's cold night from the field. Gordon has been a steady force for the Rockets and has the ability to fill a larger role when it's necessary. We are now three-quarters of the way through the 2017-18 season and Gordon is averaging 18.1 points per game, his highest per-game average since the 2011-12 season.
