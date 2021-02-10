Gordon scored 23 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT) to go along with one rebound, three assists and one block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Pelicans.

Gordon posted a 31.2 percent usage rate and topped 20 points for the fifth consecutive game. He didn't shoot particularly well, but continued to convert from three-point range and has connected on at least four triples in three of his last five contests. As illustrated by this stat line, points account for the majority of Gordon's production, though he is shooting a career-best 46.3 percent from the field to this point in the season.