Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 23 points in Saturday's loss
Gordon finished with 23 points (10-26 FG, 3-14 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 96-89 loss to the Spurs.
Gordon returned after a three-game absence due to a hip injury, contributing 23 points albeit on some inefficient shooting. Gordon had a thunderous dunk, appearing as though the injury is fine. Carmelo Anthony (illness) missed this game and could potentially be out a while longer which would afford Gordon some extra run off the bench. No matter the scenario, Gordon is more of a deep league player due to his limited upside.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...