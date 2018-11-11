Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 23 points in Saturday's loss

Gordon finished with 23 points (10-26 FG, 3-14 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 96-89 loss to the Spurs.

Gordon returned after a three-game absence due to a hip injury, contributing 23 points albeit on some inefficient shooting. Gordon had a thunderous dunk, appearing as though the injury is fine. Carmelo Anthony (illness) missed this game and could potentially be out a while longer which would afford Gordon some extra run off the bench. No matter the scenario, Gordon is more of a deep league player due to his limited upside.