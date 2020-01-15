Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 23 points

Gordon posted 23 points (9-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 31 minutes Tuesday night during the Rockets' 121-110 Tuesday night loss to the Grizzlies.

Originally projected to start, Gordon came off the bench en route to his highest point total of the season. Gordon has been banged up with knee ailments after surgery and is a candidate to rest down the stretch, but will remain a lethal sniper as well as a major offensive piece in Houston when active.