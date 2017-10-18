Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 24 off the bench in win
Gordon tallied 24 points (9-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), one rebound, one assist, a steal and two blocked shots across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 122-121 win over the Warriors.
Gordon continued his reign as the NBA's elite sixth man in Tuesday's game. Although his 3-point stroke was off, he connected on nine-of-ten shots otherwise. It can be a tough job to spell James Harden, but Gordon makes it look easy. He can have huge nights when his stroke from beyond the arc is hot, and that alone makes him valuable in formats where threes are in demand.
More News
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Pours in 27 in Friday's loss•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Bench-high scoring total in Wednesday's win•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 18 in Monday's start•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Hot from deep Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will start in Tuesday's Game 5•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Could join starting lineup for Game 5•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...