Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 24 off the bench in win

Gordon tallied 24 points (9-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), one rebound, one assist, a steal and two blocked shots across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 122-121 win over the Warriors.

Gordon continued his reign as the NBA's elite sixth man in Tuesday's game. Although his 3-point stroke was off, he connected on nine-of-ten shots otherwise. It can be a tough job to spell James Harden, but Gordon makes it look easy. He can have huge nights when his stroke from beyond the arc is hot, and that alone makes him valuable in formats where threes are in demand.