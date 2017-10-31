Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 25 points in loss
Gordon collected 25 points (8-18 FG, 5-14 3 PT, 4-4 FT) to go along with two assists and one steal over 36 minutes in Monday's 115-107 loss to Philadelphia.
Returning from illness, Gordon continued his strong start with 25 points against Philadelphia. In Chris Paul's (knee) absence, the shooting guard is averaging 24.8 points through seven games. Attempting 12.2 three-pointers per game, Gordon is enjoying a high-volume of opportunities to continue his scoring streak of four straight games with at least 25 points. The shooting guard looks to continue his hot streak against New York on Wednesday.
