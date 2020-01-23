Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 25, sinks six treys
Gordon generated 25 points (8-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 win over the Nuggets.
Gordon finished with a season high scoring total while matching his season high in treys, and he has gone for at least 20 in three of his last five appearances. While Gordon contributes minimally in most categories, he remains a reliable source of points and threes.
