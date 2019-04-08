Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 26 points in Sunday's win
Gordon totaled 26 points (9-14 FG, 8-13 3Pt), one rebound, and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 149-113 win over the Suns.
Gordon matched his career high in made threes, and he has sunk eight treys three times this season. While Gordon didn't do much else besides bury shots from beyond the arc, it was an extremely efficient performance for the veteran shooting guard. Moreover, with the second seed in the Western Conference still in reach for the Rockets, he's likely to remain highly aggressive during Tuesday's regular season finale versus the Thunder.
