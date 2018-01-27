Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 27 points in loss
Gordon collected 27 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 115-113 loss to the Pelicans.
Gordon was superb off the bench once again, putting up 27 points on just 15 field-goal attempts. After going two straight games without hitting a single three-pointer, he has now hit four in each of his last two games. He is one of the elite perimeter scorers in the league and whether he is starting or coming off the bench, he is almost a guarantee to deliver high volume scoring with an abundance of three-pointers.
