Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 27 points in Monday's win

Gordon registered 27 points (9-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in 36 minutes during Monday's 130-123 win over the Pelicans.

Gordon was on fire, scorching his former team with more than twice as many points as shot attempts. He has quietly scored in double figures during five straight games, this following his lone single-digit effort of the season (eight points on three-of-12 from the field against the Knicks on Nov. 25). Gordon has also seen 30-plus minutes in four consecutive contests, and this was the 13th time he has scored 20 points or more in 2017-18. Given that he had 19 such showings across 75 appearances during 2016-17, it's safe to say that Gordon is exceeding expectations.