Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 28 points Friday

Gordon scored 28 points (9-20 FG, 6-12 3PT,4-6 FT) to go with four rebounds and two assists across 40 minutes during Friday's 128-118 loss to the Clippers.

Getting the start in the place of the injured Chris Paul (leg), Gordon responded by sinking 6-of-12 three pointers en route to 28 points. While scoring in high numbers from beyond the arc is not rare for the 34.9 percent three-point shooter, the guard has been a sharpshooter from long range as of late. In his last seven games, Gordon is shooting 49.2 percent from three point land on an average of 9.0 shots per game. In particular, in his last three games, he is shooting 50.0 percent from three, making at least five three-pointers on 12 shots in each game. In a Houston offense that fires away more than 43.1 three-pointers per game, Gordon fits right in with his 9.5 three-pointers per game.