Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 29 points in 27 minutes
Gordon registered 29 points (8-13 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes Saturday in Houston's win over Boston.
The sharpshooter connected on seven three-pointers on only eleven attempts Saturday against Boston. Only Steph Curry has hit seven or more three-pointers against the Celtics this season, which he did in a late January matchup with Boston where he connected on eight three-pointers. It was only Gordon's second game back since recovering from an illness that kept him out for three games, but he has eclipsed the 20-point threshold in both games.
More News
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...