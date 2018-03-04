Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 29 points in 27 minutes

Gordon registered 29 points (8-13 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes Saturday in Houston's win over Boston.

The sharpshooter connected on seven three-pointers on only eleven attempts Saturday against Boston. Only Steph Curry has hit seven or more three-pointers against the Celtics this season, which he did in a late January matchup with Boston where he connected on eight three-pointers. It was only Gordon's second game back since recovering from an illness that kept him out for three games, but he has eclipsed the 20-point threshold in both games.