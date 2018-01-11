Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 30 points Wednesday

Gordon scored 30 points (11-23 FG, 5-12 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with five rebounds, three assists and one block across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 win against Portland.

Much like Chris Paul, Gordon has performed well in the absence of James Harden's dominating presence in the Houston offense. On Wednesday. the guard scored 30 points for the second time in his last four games. Since returning to the lineup after Harden's injury, Gordon has averaged 23.2 points in five starts. The catalyst to Gordon's consistent scoring as of late is his game from beyond the arc. Averaging 10.0 shots from three in his last five games, he is converting on 34.0 percent of them. While his efficiency is about average, it is in keeping with the bombs away approach that he and the Rockets offense employs. Averaging 9.5 shots from long range for the season for 34.2 percent, Gordon is not afraid to keep firing away with a high volume of three-pointers.