Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 30 points Wednesday
Gordon scored 30 points (11-23 FG, 5-12 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with five rebounds, three assists and one block across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 win against Portland.
Much like Chris Paul, Gordon has performed well in the absence of James Harden's dominating presence in the Houston offense. On Wednesday. the guard scored 30 points for the second time in his last four games. Since returning to the lineup after Harden's injury, Gordon has averaged 23.2 points in five starts. The catalyst to Gordon's consistent scoring as of late is his game from beyond the arc. Averaging 10.0 shots from three in his last five games, he is converting on 34.0 percent of them. While his efficiency is about average, it is in keeping with the bombs away approach that he and the Rockets offense employs. Averaging 9.5 shots from long range for the season for 34.2 percent, Gordon is not afraid to keep firing away with a high volume of three-pointers.
More News
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Contributes 15 points in defeat•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Posts game-high 30 points in loss•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Provides six dimes in Wednesday's win•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will start in Harden's absence•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Plays 40 minutes in loss•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...