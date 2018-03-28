Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 31 points in 26 minutes
Gordon accounted for 31 points (11-17 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block in 26 minutes Tuesday in Houston's win over Chicago.
With James Harden getting the night off Tuesday against Chicago, Gordon once again stepped into the starting lineup and came away with one of his strongest scoring performances of the 2017-18 season. Gordon's fantasy ceiling is lowered because of the crowded backcourt in Houston, but he is one of the best scoring safety nets in the league and coach Mike D'Antoni has been able to rest Harden and Paul because of it. Gordon's value will spike as we work towards the final stretch of the regular season because of the rest-related opportunities.
