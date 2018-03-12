Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores game-high 26 points

Gordon scored 26 points (9-16 FG, 6-11 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sundays 1-5-82 win against Dallas.

Starting in place of James Harden (knee), Gordon responded with a game-high 26 points Sunday on 6-of-11 from beyond the arc. The guard had made at least three three-pointers in seven straight games. During this span, Gordon is shooting 46.9 percent from three on 9.4 three-point attempts per game. Averaging 9.1 three-pointers per game this season, it is average for him to launch a high volume of three-pointers. Whether or not he is in the starting lineup, Gordon will likely shoot his fair share from long range.