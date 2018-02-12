Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores just six points in victory
Gordon recorded just six points (2-11 FG, 2-9 3Pt), two assists and two blocks in 24 minutes during Sunday's 104-97 victory over the Mavericks.
Gordon looked flat in his second game back from a back injury, finishing with only six points. His back is obviously giving him some concerns as he has appeared a mere shadow of himself over the past five games. The team has a night off before a back-to-back set leading into the all-star break and there is an outside chance he is rested for one of those games, especially if there are any lingering back issues.
