Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores season-high 17 points
Gordon had 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3PT, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 122-116 win at the Pelicans.
This was Gordon's highest-scoring effort of the season, although he continues to be an asset off the bench considering Russell Westbrook and James Harden will continue being the backcourt tandem for the foreseeable future. Gordon has also made three or more three-pointers in his last three outings.
