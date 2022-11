Gordon chipped in 19 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 134-127 win over the Magic.

Gordon finished with season highs in three-point attempts, made three pointers and points during Monday's win. Aside from a scoreless outing against the Clippers on Nov. 2, the veteran wing has scored in double figures in every appearance this season and is averaging 13.0 points, 3.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game.