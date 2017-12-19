Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores season-high 33 points in Monday's win

Gordon amassed 33 points (12-18 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one assist, and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 120-99 win over the Jazz.

Gordon finished with season highs in scoring and made threes, extending his steak of consecutive contests with double-digit points to 10 in a row. As evidenced by Monday's results, Gordon isn't a very reliable contributor in most categories. Nevertheless, what he does he does well, and he's among the top bench scorers and three-point shooters in the league.